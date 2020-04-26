Kevin Small Buys 24,743,353 Shares of Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) Stock

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) insider Kevin Small acquired 24,743,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,460.12 ($105,290.86).
Shares of ASX:OEL opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. Otto Energy Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.
Otto Energy Company Profile
