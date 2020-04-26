Kevin Small Buys 24,743,353 Shares of Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) Stock

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) insider Kevin Small acquired 24,743,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,460.12 ($105,290.86).

Shares of ASX:OEL opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. Otto Energy Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Otto Energy Company Profile

Otto Energy Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas primarily in North America. The company's principal projects include its 50% interest in the South Marsh Island 71 project, which covers an area of 12.16 square kilometers; 45% interest in the Bivouac Peak project covering an area of approximately 11.04 square kilometers; and 50 % interest in the VR 232 project covering an area of 18.31 square kilometers.

