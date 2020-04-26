Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.38-$1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

