KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPRUY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

