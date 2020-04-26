Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

