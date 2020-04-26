JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy.

PUMA SE/ADR stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. PUMA SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

