JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 455

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEZ. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

BEZ opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.57. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

