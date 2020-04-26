Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

