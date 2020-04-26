Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

