John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of John Laing Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.61. John Laing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a yield of 2.14%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other John Laing Group news, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23). Also, insider Luciana Germinario purchased 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13).

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.