Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($4.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.