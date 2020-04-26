JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) Critical Review

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and WHITE ENERGY CO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 WHITE ENERGY CO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 15.98% 12.91% 6.40% WHITE ENERGY CO/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and WHITE ENERGY CO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $19.96 billion 1.67 $3.20 billion $0.90 10.42 WHITE ENERGY CO/S $1.38 million 15.82 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WHITE ENERGY CO/S.

Risk & Volatility

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WHITE ENERGY CO/S has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats WHITE ENERGY CO/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The Other segment includes real estate and the handling of corporate expenses relating to corporate communication and operation of the head office. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WHITE ENERGY CO/S

White Energy Company Limited engages in coal technology and exploration businesses in Australia, Indonesia, China, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company holds license for the Binderless Coal Briquetting technology, which processes poor quality coal into a higher quality product. It also explores iron oxide-copper-gold-uranium styles of mineralization in tenements near Cooper Pedy, South Australia. White Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

