James J. Filler Buys 1,000 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,115.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CNBKA stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
