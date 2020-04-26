James J. Filler Buys 1,000 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,115.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

