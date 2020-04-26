James Investment Research Inc. Has $34,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

