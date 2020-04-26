J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JJSF opened at $117.73 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

