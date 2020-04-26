iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

