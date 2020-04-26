iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,278,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,051,000 after buying an additional 64,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.