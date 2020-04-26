iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

EEM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

