iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

