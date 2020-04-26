iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

