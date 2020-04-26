iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.