Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.19% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

