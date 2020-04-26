Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $12.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Invesco has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.