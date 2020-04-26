Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.
NYSE IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
