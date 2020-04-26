Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

