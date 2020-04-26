Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam Sells 3,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.93 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,427,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

