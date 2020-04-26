International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,707,831 shares of company stock worth $196,995,703 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

