International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 532.81 ($7.01).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 217.70 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.36. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.