Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

