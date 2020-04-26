Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. FIX lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

