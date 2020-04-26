Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 44,749 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,749 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

