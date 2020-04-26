Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 751,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,695,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,589,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

