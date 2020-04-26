Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells $26,549.85 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $26,549.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,549.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Karen Valentine sold 2,998 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $100,642.86.

On Thursday, April 9th, Karen Valentine sold 635 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $22,237.70.

On Thursday, February 13th, Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 118,009 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.