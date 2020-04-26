Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Buys 371,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 371,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$178,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 440,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,440.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 69,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$33,012.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

CVE:POE opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

