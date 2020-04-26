Insider Buying: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murry Gerber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14.

Shares of HAL opened at $8.86 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,386 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 269,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Halliburton by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

