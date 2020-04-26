Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after buying an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $280,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,972 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

