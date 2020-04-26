Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 301,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 185,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 298,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.78. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

