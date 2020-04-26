Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

