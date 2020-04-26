Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

