Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Transatlantic Capital (NASDAQ:TACI) Critical Contrast

Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transatlantic Capital and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Transatlantic Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.42 $3.34 million $0.16 15.00

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Transatlantic Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.26% 8.57% 3.28%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Transatlantic Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transatlantic Capital Company Profile

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

