Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 860 ($11.31).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 712.18 ($9.37).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF opened at GBX 414.40 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.