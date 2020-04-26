Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.16.

IMO stock opened at C$18.55 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

