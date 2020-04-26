Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The business had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.39%.

In other news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

