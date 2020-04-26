HSBC Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €28.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.05 ($41.92).

SKB stock opened at €17.86 ($20.77) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $295.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of €44.38 ($51.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

