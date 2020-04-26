Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

