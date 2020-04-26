Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

