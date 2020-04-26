HollyFrontier Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

