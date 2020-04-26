Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price (down from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $680.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

