Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HXL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.07.

HXL stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

