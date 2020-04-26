Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners 8.81% 2.49% 2.39% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners $848.30 million 1.05 $70.10 million $1.20 13.63 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 19.06 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hess Midstream Partners and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

