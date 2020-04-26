HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

Shares of HEI opened at €38.98 ($45.33) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

