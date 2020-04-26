Head to Head Review: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 6.06 $141.04 million $1.11 20.74 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.46 $92.92 million N/A N/A

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 4 1 2.55 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.13% 2.12% 1.39% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 51.14% 12.57% 1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 74.4%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

